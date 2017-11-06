New Vineyard Craft and Bake Sale to benefit public library

NEW VINEYARD - New Vineyard Public Library is pleased to announce the Tenth Annual Craft and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Hall in New Vineyard.

Many crafters will be returning with such gifts as hand knitted items, turned wooden bowls, wreathes and kissing balls and lovely art and photographs. New vendors will be present, selling metal work, folk art and seasonal decorations. A bake sale will take place as well with lots of pies for Thanksgiving.

All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. For More Information call 652-2250 or like us on Facebook!