Next Farmington Contra Dance is Feb. 8

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Contra Dance will next take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 to 10 a.m. or so, at the Farmington Grange. The grange is located at 124 Bridge Street in West Farmington.

The musicians this month are Deirdre and Max Becher on fiddle and Irish flute. The Bechers are originally from southern California, and now live in Farmington. They are very experienced, high energy musicians, who should not be missed.

The callers for the evening will be Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn.

The cost to attend is $6 for adults, $5 for students, with a family maximum of $15. All dances are taught and beginners are welcome. No partner is necessary.

Next month's dance will be on March 14, featuring Bien Sur, aka Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert.