Next Farmington Contra Dance is Nov. 9

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Contra Dance continues its 2019-2020 season with a dance featuring Tamora Goltz, David Stimson, and Hank Washburn, with calling by John McIntire, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. or so, at the beautiful, historic West Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St.

Tamora Goltz (fiddle) and David Stimson (guitar, flute, and concertina) have played in many settings, such as with fiddlers Kerry Elkin and Alden Robinson, and in the Woods Hole Folk Orchestra, Calliope, Steam Packet, and Curlew. They both have taught at Maine Fiddle Camp, and Tamora has taught violin at Ashmont Waldorf School and 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth. They play a lively blend of Irish and New England tunes, with infectious energy and great style. Hank Washburn plays fiddle with the Racket Factory and Dromore Bay, also teaches at Maine Fiddle Camp, and is one of the organizers of the Farmington Dance. And John McIntire is one of the most experienced callers in Maine, with a particular talent for managing diverse groups of dancers, grounding in the basics, creating community, and placing his dances and dancers firmly within the continuing tradition of New England contra dancing.

All dances will be taught, beginners gently encouraged, no partner necessary, $6 admission, $5 student, $15 family maximum. For more information, call Cynthia 491-9928 or Hank 778-2268, or check www.starleft.org/dance.

Next month's dance will feature the Franklin County Fiddlers, with Cynthia Phinney calling, on Dec. 14.