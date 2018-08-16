Nick Moss Band at Blues in the Barn on Aug. 26

KINGFIELD - Nick Moss Band with Dennis Gruenling will play at Blues in the Barn, 164 Main Street, Kingfield on Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A star high school athelete sidelined by a serious kidney ailment, Nick Moss picked up the electric bass at the urging of his brother Joe, a budding blues guitarist, simply to pass the time. When he rose from his sickbed to sneak out and hear Little Charlie and the Nightcats, his course was set: The allure of performing was irresistible, and Nick resolved that night to become

a musician. Although Moss tells it matter-of-factly, a deep appreciation notwithstanding, it is difficult not to read mythical, even mystical overtones into his story, particularly if you are among those who love music and understand its power to elevate, transform, and even save lives.

Nick is a gifted storyteller, a songwriter that takes his craft seriously and a musician with a daunting work ethic. He is a walking encyclopedia of blues and music knowledge, and his deep understanding of the genre shines on the new release From the Root to the Fruit (Blue Bella Records, 2016).

“From the Root to the Fruit was really born out of the concept that American music is connected by the blues and each generation adds something new to the mix. I made the decision a couple of years ago to do a double record, sort of a concept album, as my band was learning some traditional blues tunes for our shows,” says Moss. “The guys in my band, true to form, were adding something new to the blues mix. Part of the growth I want to showcase with From the Root to the Fruit wasn’t only my own development as a band leader, but the incredible musicianship of the people I play with. Nightly, the people I am on stage with simply amaze me.”

“The more traditional blues record of the double disc set is a little looser,” says Moss. “There’s a little bit of 40’s and 50’s jump blues, 60’s and 70’s style blues, Texas style, Chicago, and uptown blues. The second CD encompasses a more progressive look at the blues; it’s more modern and experimental. It’s blues with a soul and garage punk sound with some Rolling Stones blues tossed in for good measure. Music elicits a right reaction, a heart reaction, whether you’re three or 30 or 90. My mission with my music is to reach like minded people. I want to reach people with music that want to be reached."

Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 by calling 207-265-2030. The cut off date for advance sales is Aug. 24. Tickets are $20 cash only at the gate, free for kids 10 and under and leashed dogs. A Beer Garden and Food Tent are on site. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed to be brought on site.