Nora West to exhibit art at SugarWood Gallery

FARMINGTON - North New Portland Artist Nora West will be the featured artist during December at SugarWood Gallery.

An Open House Reception will be held Friday, December 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. Nora’s work will be on display throughout the month of December for the public to view and purchase.

"There isn’t one particular moment I can remember that sparked my interest in art, but rather several small happenings over time. As the years have gone by there has been a persistent desire to continue with my art.

In the beginning, I did pen and ink drawings recording old buildings before they disappeared. I moved on to watercolors and then oils of Maine landscapes, seascapes, farms, mountains, local landmarks, places with a past, landscapes that are diminishing over time.

In 2014 I was chosen as Baxter State Park visiting artist, I’ve have shown at the Emery Center for the Arts at UMF, Carrabassett library, Captain Morrill’s Art center-Harpswell, and the SugarWood Gallery - Farmington. I have participated in juried shows and paint outs including USM /LA, Taste of Tidewater-Falmouth, Castine Paint Out, Waterville Art Society, Common Street Arts, MECA- Maine College of Arts- Portland, Harlow Gallery- Hallowell, Sotheby’s – Damariscotta, Kelpie Gallery- S. Thomaston and more. I’m a member of Upcountry Artists and the High Peaks Artisan Guild.

There is nothing more satisfying than a day absorbed in plein air painting, battling the elements and my own resources. What I love most is when another person looks at my painting and becomes excited. There’s a certain satisfaction knowing that someone else is relating to the scene or the feeling I have expressed and that we have become connected.

I’m a Maine artist living the High Peaks area of western Maine in an old farmhouse at the end of a dirt road with my husband Greg and our cat Henry. I have two grown sons and two grandchildren. I also enjoy hiking, cross country and alpine skiing, scouting out future paintings and exploring all of Maine.

I owe thanks to all the people past and present that have inspired, taught and encouraged me along the way," West said.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see more of Nora’s work, go to http://www.sugarwoodgallery.com/store/manufacturer/nora-west