Nordica Day Concert is Aug. 17

FARMINGTON - On Aug. 17, 1911, internationally-known diva, Lillian Nordica, performed in her hometown to an overflow audience in the auditorium that now bears her name. Aug. 17 is now celebrated as “Nordica Day.” The celebration includes a concert in Nordica Auditorium featuring the winner of the Nordica Scholarship, awarded annually to an outstanding singer in Maine.

This year’s concert will feature Rachel Shukan, soprano from Woburn, MA. She is a senior performance major at USM where she studies with Ellen Chickering. Most recently she won the Eleanor Erdman and Diane Nixon Vocal Excellence Prize in the Bay Chamber Young Stars of Maine competition. She has participated, for the last three summers, in Opera Maine productions of Tosca, Carmen and La Traviata.

Her program will consist of a variety of arias and art songs including the lovely “Shepherd on the Rock” by Schubert, assisted by Benjamin Fox, clarinet. She will be accompanied by Scott Wheatley, piano.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nordica Auditorium is located in Merrill Hall on the campus of The University of Maine at Farmington. The event is a gift to the community from the Nordica Memorial Association although donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

In addition to the concert, Nordica Day will be celebrated by offering free admission to the Nordica Homestead Museum, birthplace of Madame Nordica. Directions, and more information about the museum, can be found at lilliannordica.com. You can also call the museum at 778-2042.