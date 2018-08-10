Nordica Day to be celebrated on Aug. 17 in Merrill Hall

FARMINGTON - On Aug. 17, 1911 internationally-known diva, Lillian Nordica, performed in her hometown of Farmington to an overflow audience in the auditorium that now bears her name. Aug. 17 has since been celebrated as “Nordica Day.” The celebration includes a concert in Nordica Auditorium featuring the winner of the Nordica Scholarship, awarded annually to an outstanding singer in Maine.

This year’s concert, on Friday, Aug. 17, will feature Waterville native Kiersten Curtis, soprano. She has been a vocal performance major at USM and has performed a variety of operatic roles, including the title role in Carmen. Her Nordica Day program will include an assortment of arias and art songs including Aaron Copland’s beautiful “Twelve Songs of Emily Dickenson.” She will be accompanied by Scott Wheatley on piano.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nordica Auditorium is located in Merrill Hall on the campus of The Univ. of Maine at Farmington. The event is a gift to the community from the Nordica Memorial Association although donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

In addition to the concert, Nordica Day will be celebrated by free admission to the Nordica Homestead Museum, birthplace of Madame Nordica. Directions, and more information about the museum, can be found at lilliannordica.com. You can also call the museum at 778-2042.