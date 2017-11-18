North Church organ repaired and ready to play

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church performance space is filled once again with musical sounds of the past. The North Church was built in 1873, which represents an earlier piece of architecture in Historic Downtown Farmington. The sanctuary or “audience room” mostly has been undisturbed since 1898; contains the original pews, cushions filled with fine wood shavings and the Cole Tracker Pipe Organ which was installed in 1904. The Pipe Organ will be heard once again on Dec. 16 at a Christmas Choral performance. More details to follow.

The David E. Wallace and Company of Gorham, Maine were recommended to the Farmington Historical Society by Phillip Fournier, Artist in Residence and Music Director of St. Joseph and St Rose of Lima Catholic Churches of Farmington and Jay. Father Dumas of the Catholic Churches has volunteered to underwrite the repairs in order to facilitate December Christmas Choral performance.

David Wallace and his son Nicholas came to the North Church on Nov. 9 with tools in hand to meet whatever tasks they might find. It was found that the blower motor will need brushes replaced in the near future but will be fine through the holiday concerts. Then the two men started working on the organ by taking the wooden panels off, removing the front pipes to access the back of the organ and climbing into the works. David stood at the key board while Nicholas maneuvered through the multitude of pipes. A pipe organ such as the Cole Tracker simply put is a big box of whistles that sit upon a square leather pillow filled with air. The pipes range in size of a drinking straw, for the high pitch sound, to a 6 by 6 inch wooden box for the deep rich sound.

David would play a key, then he would say “we can fix that." After the “fix it line” was said many times, the craftsmanship of these gentlemen was put to work. Nicholas presented strips of bass wood that were thinner than a Popsicle stick and a least 36” long. He proceeded to replace the broken trackers: the wooden connection piece that opens the valves in the pipes to control the airflow from the bellows to create the musical note. The bellows are the original 1904 leather “pillow” that is filled with air from the blower motor, also original, which is found in the basement of the North Church.

Farmington Historical Society, St Joseph’s Parish and the Community of Farmington thanks David Wallace and Company for craftsmanship and gentle care of our Cole Tracker Pipe Organ at the North Church.