Northern Irish band storms Farmington

FARMINGTON - Old South Church kicks off the fall concert series with five piece Irish band, Connla, on Thursday, Sept. 5. This multi-award winning, highly acclaimed, youthful and energetic band who recently took the stage by storm at the Milwaukee Irish Festival.

Hailing from the Northern Ireland cities of Armagh and Derry, this much talked about band, is made up bandmates: Ciara McCafferty (vocals), Ciaran Carlin (Flute/Whistles) Paul Starrett (Guitar) Emer Mallon (Harp) and Conor Mallon (Uilleann Pipes/Whistles). Labelled as the “Hottest New Group out of Northern Ireland” by (Chicago Irish American News), Connla have been quickly making an impact on the folk/traditional scene.

Songlines magazine made Connla their “must see act” for the tour of the UK and stated “A band this young shouldn’t be this good." Their sensitive and innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs and tunes, have helped them create a sound which is very identifiable as Connla.

Irish Music Magazine said: "Consider this your early warning system, there is something serious on the horizon and that creative storm is Connla."

The group is a full mix of musical knowledge, training and performance experience unheard of in a group this young. All are close friends and/or family who go way back together in the Northern musical scene. Each has won several performance awards. The resulting music is satisfyingly complex, yet directly and easily accessible. This is that rare group that is musically attractive to the experienced trad purist, as well as the music fan who knows nothing of the music. There is the mix in all of their music of great lift to the music and deep insights in the songs, all coupled with top musicianship and taste.

Old South First Congregational Church, UCC is located at 235 Main Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 pm, jam session kicks off at 6:15 p.m. with concert to follow at 7 p.m. Admission is Adults $15, students $5-$10 (College students current ID required). Refreshments will be available by donation during the jam session and intermission.

Videos and more information about Connla can be found at www.connlamusic.com