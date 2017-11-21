Northfield in concert on Dec. 10

FARMINGTON - Northfield, the vocal ensemble based in Farmington, will continue their tradition of seasonal celebrations with two performances over the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10.

The music, sung in an a cappella style, will include some holiday music, as well as an eclectic mix of sacred, secular and silly songs. In addition to their usual selections from the Early American shape note tradition, Northfield will perform pieces from the European Renaissance, Late Romantic and Impressionist period, and several special new-to-their-repertoire, 20th and 21st century selections.

Also special this season, opening the concert in Farmington on Sunday will be the University of Farmington’s premier a cappella group, the Clefnotes. This performance is supported by the ArtsFarmington organization, which promotes and sponsors a wide variety of arts events in the greater Farmington area.

Please join Northfield in December as they celebrate the season through music.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Skowhegan Federated Church, 13 Island Avenue, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Nordica Auditorium at UMF’s Merrill Hall, at 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Admission for these performances is by donation. For more information, please go to their website: http://northfieldsingers.wordpress.com/ or call 778-5074.