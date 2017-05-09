Northfield returns to Chesterville for Meeting House concert

CHESTERVILLE - The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House welcomes the return of Northfield to the stage Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

Northfield brings to life an a cappella singing tradition dating back centuries, to the days of fair maidens and handsome rovers, of ladies in waiting and nightingales in the garden, a time when men wore tights and carried swords. The 10 member group's stunning harmonies, whether rooted in medieval Europe or the early American shape-note tradition, take their audience on a musical journey of song that digs deep into the sacred and popular music of our own human story.

This will be Northfield’s second appearance at the historic Meeting House, and this Mother's Day and in honor of spring being in full bloom, the group will present songs about love in all its varied forms. For more information about Northfield visit: northfieldsingers.wordpress.com. Located at the corner of the Borough Road and the Zions Hill Road in Chesterville, the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource.

Donations at the door are gratefully accepted and refreshments will be served after the show. For more information call 207 778-3767 or visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.