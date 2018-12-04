Northfield to perform at First Congregational Church of Wilton on Dec. 16

WILTON - The First Congregational Church of Wilton will wrap up its year-long 200th birthday celebration with a concert featuring Northfield, an cappella group based in western Maine, on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m.

Northfield is known for its hauntingly beautiful music. They have been singing together for over 30 years and draw their repertoire from the Renaissance and Medieval Europe and the early American sharp note tradition. Recent concerts have featured works by Byrd, des Prez , and Farmington's own Supply Belcher.

"The acoustics of the church are superb, and we are decorated for the holidays," commented Sally Smith, music director of the church, located on Main Street in Wilton. This is the last in a series of concerts and events celebrating the church's bicentennial.

The concert is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be offered. Donations accepted.

For more information, please call the church at 645-2520.