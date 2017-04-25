Northfield to perform at Rangeley Congregation Church on May 12

RANGELEY- Northfield, an a cappella group based in the western Maine town of Farmington, will perform a concert on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at the Congregation Church on High Street in Rangeley. The program includes “Songs about love – or not!” There is no set admission fee: your at-will donations will be gratefully accepted. The concert is sponsored in part by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

Northfield has been singing together, in varying line-ups, for more than 30 years, and draws their repertoire from the sacred and popular music of Renaissance and Medieval Europe well as the early American shape-note tradition. They will also present this concert on Sunday, May 14, at 5 p.m. at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. For more information, call 778-5074, 779-0579 or visit northfieldsingers.wordpress.com