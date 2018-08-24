Novel Jazz at the Vienna Union Hall

VIENNA - Do you like the music of the big band era? Sat, Sept 8 at 7 p.m., Novel Jazz will be playing the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn at the Vienna Union Hall, 6 Mountain Rd. in Vienna.

The musicians of "Novel Jazz" have been performing straight-ahead jazz around Maine and New England for over three decades. They draw from the Great American Songbook and specialize in the works of Edward Kennedy ("Duke") Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. A decade ago, they embarked on a project to go through the massive archive of compositions by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn-- who wrote about 2,500 pieces between them-- transcribe some lesser known gems for the band and reinterpret them with a 21st century sound. Their first CD was released in 2008, their second in 2011. The band released their third CD, "Novel and Novelle... more unearthed treasures by Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington" in June 2015. Public radio did a special radio news interview on the Ellington/Strayhorn project of Novel Jazz. Several two-hour programs dedicated to Novel Jazz have been broadcast on Maine Public Radio's jazz show, "Jazz Tonight" over the years.

Novel Jazz played to a packed house at UMA last year. Said one attender, “I think the stories about the Duke and Billy in between songs are almost as good as the unbelievable playing of the music they wrote.”

The band members hail from all over Maine…Belfast, Buxton, Chebeague Island, Gardiner, Newcastle, Thomaston and Vassleboro.

Don’t miss this amazing group of talented musicians….and don’t be fooled by the jazz part of their name. This is jazz in the traditional sense.

Tickets are $12. You can purchase them on line at the google site: Vienna Union Hall/events or

Call 293-2362 or email Viennaunionhall@gmail.com.