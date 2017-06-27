‘Off the Hill’ at Bass Park this evening

WILTON - The second Bass Park Event musical event will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the new Bass Park Gazebo. The band playing will be “Off the Hill."

The band is known for its beautifully blended three-part harmonies and are described as a little pop, a touch of bluegrass and a little bit rock. The perform a family friendly show that is always lots of fun; packed with oldies and enthusiasm for making music. Originating in 2003 on a hill in Temple, the group plays mostly in Franklin and Androscoggin counties.

The Bass Park Events features local music on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer at Bass Park. Bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the music! There is no charge for this event. Visit the downtown businesses before or after listening to the music for a meal, baked goods or ice cream!