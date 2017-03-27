Off the Hill to play at Phillips Area Community Center April 1

PHILLIPS - On Saturday, April 1, the Phillips Area Community Center will fill up with what program co-ordinator Pam Matthews calls “a little bit of country, a little bit of pop, a touch of bluegrass, and a little bit of rock.”

The popular area band Off the Hill features Paula Kaiser, an award winning singer and songwriter on electric bass, Alan Rich on lead guitar (and several other instruments as well), and Dona Whittemore, dubbed by the band the “queen of country,” playing rhythm guitar. The band also includes Kyle Melcher on drums and Gaylene Rich with hand percussion.

The all-local group will play starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Refreshments will be available. The appearance of Off the Hill in Phillips is a return engagement by what Matthews describes as popular request.

“They were very well received the last time they were here,” she said. "People couldn’t stay off the dance floor and the evening ended with a spontaneous conga line.”