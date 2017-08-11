Old Home Days art show is Saturday, Aug. 12

PHILLIPS - A show of local art will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Phillips Area Community Center. Although many artists and artisans live among us in these western mountains, often they're unknown to the neighbors they run into at the Farmers' Market or the grocery store. Some make their livings through their art, for others art is a hobby, but they all heed the creative urge within.

A relative newcomer to Wheeler Hill in Phillips, David Scriven Crowley is an accomplished and well-known artist, receiving many awards and prizes over the 40 years he’s been making art. His paintings reside in numerous private, corporate, and museum collections.

Nelda Warkentin, a part-time resident of Madrid, has been creating and marketing art quilts for more than 20 years, and her quilts are displayed in embassies around the world. Several years ago she began painting portraits and oil paintings of birds who share our environment.

Anne Richard grew up in Strong, where her love of horses brought her to paint them. She also paints what she sees around her, be it trees, the ocean, buildings, or portraits of pets.

Beryl Schmid of Mile Square Road first began weaving as a hobby. Eventually she started doing art shows from Boston to Sun Valley, Idaho, while continuing to learn from other weavers. She enjoys the process and challenge of trying to make her weavings unique.

A photographer living on Pinkham Hill, Peter Bourgelais will display photos he’s taken around Phillips this summer. His work runs the gamut from general scenery to experimental works to direct political commentary.

These artists, and others, including Jeff Seaberg, Cindy Worthley, Shreya Jones, and Charlotte Gassett will display their work at the PACC to kick off Phillips' Old Home Days. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12. Admission is free.