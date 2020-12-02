Old South Church presents virtual concert to benefit ECU Heat

FARMINGTON - The internationally acclaimed Cape Breton-based Celtic Music supergroup, COIG, will again partner with Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry to bring holiday cheer and an opportunity to support the local Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund ministry.

While COVID restrictions prohibit large gatherings, and Canada has closed the border, COIG members so want to be here in Farmington that they offered to perform their concert in Nova Scotia and have it professionally recorded. The concert will be available online to ticket holders on December 16 at 7:00 pm.

To purchase a ticket, please visit the Old South Church website at www.farmingtonucc.org, where you will find a link to the COIG Music website and a way to purchase a ticket online using a credit card. Ticket price is $20. A link to the Concert will be sent to your email address or Face Book page to be accessed on December 16.

When the concert is held in person at Old South Church, Santa hats are passed for donations to the Ecu Heat Fund. Since we cannot meet in person for the concert this year, you may make a donation through the ticketing website, or simply mail a check payable to FAEM/ECU HEAT to: FAEM/ECU HEAT, P.O. Box 188, West Farmington, ME 04992. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged. Once again this year the Sandy River Charitable Fund has offered to match $5,000 in donations. Each year COIG has partnered with us, enough donations have been received to qualify for the Matching Grant, and then some.

The ECU HEAT fund serves low income residents of Franklin County with one delivery of fuel per winter, through the “50 for $50” program, administered by WMCA. Applications are available at WMCA, Town Offices, and local churches. Each applicant pays a $50 Share toward the cost of a 50-gallon liquid fuel delivery, or a ton of pellets, or a cord of firewood delivered by that customer’s regular fuel vendor. The Shares help ensure that ECU HEAT is able to help every family that applies once during the heating season. Last winter 786 neighbors in 400 homes throughout Franklin County received an ECU HEAT delivery. Many applicants were older residents living on fixed incomes. Disabled people who live on fixed incomes also need a helping hand, since Social Security checks may be enough for basic expenses in the summer, but don’t stretch to cover the cost of winter fuel. This winter, we anticipate even more people will apply, because so many neighbors are unemployed due to layoffs or COVID-19. Your donation will help some neighbor stay a little bit warmer this winter.

ECU HEAT is a ministry of F.A.E.M., a 501.c.3 charitable nonprofit. Questions? Email: faemofficer@gmail.com. For more information about FAEM ministries, visit www.faemchurches.org.