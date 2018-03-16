Old South’s Lenten Expressions Project on display March 25

FARMINGTON - Old South's Lenten Expressions Project is an invitation to experience the works of artists, musicians, photographers, poets, and others as they share their inspirations and faith journey stories during this Lenten season.

On Palm Sunday, March 25, the church will display these works in an art-gallery style setting. The evening program will also include poetry readings by Frank Giampietro, Sarah Carlson, and Anstiss Morrill, and acoustic music by Tim Wallace, Derek Wendelken, Amanda Adams, and others.

In addition, the event will include "participatory" art installations---simple but thought-provoking pieces that encourage visitors to respond and interact. A contemplative "Prayer Walk" --- a candle-lit pathway --- will invite participants through a silent walk with several "stations" to pause, reflect, and respond.

The Lenten Expression Project will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm; the poetry reading begins at 5:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Old South First Congregational Church is located at 235 Main Street in Farmington. For more information, please contact Jodie Gunther at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org.