Open air open studio displays pandemic-made art



FAMRINGTON - Two Imagine Studios will be showing new artwork created during the pandemic. The public is welcome to the show on Oct. 3 and 4 at 173 Mosher Hill Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meredith Mustard and Judy Tollefson will be joined by Victoria Blaine showing her delightful and whimsical art and Delicious Heartfelt Cookies locally made to satisfy almost every dietary need.

Enjoy a tour of Judy’s world class gardens that are topped off with an unusual boulder garden grown from seed.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Masks are provided as needed.