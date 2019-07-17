Open air show in the Rangeley region on Aug. 1

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ 39th annual “Art in August” will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the beautiful Rangeley Lakes Region. Always the first Thursday in August, the show will take place on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see this year’s offerings as the RFA's tradition of presenting fine art and fine craft continues.

Oquossoc Park is a location sure to please visitors as amenities are within easy walking distance of the artists’ displays and there is ample parking. A variety of local restaurants and grocers will happily accommodate lunch and refreshment needs throughout the day.

Prizes will be awarded in both 2-D (wall hung) and 3-D (sculpture and craft) categories. Ribbons will be awarded early so that throughout the day, the public can enjoy viewing the winning pieces.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.