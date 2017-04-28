Open auditions for Summer DIVA Show

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is holding open auditions for the Summer DIVA Show on Sunday, May 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley. The theme for DIVA this year is "Broadway," and all are invited to this open call for singers and dancers. Production dates are July 20–23.

Come to auditions prepared to sing a few of your favorite show tunes; there’s no need to memorize. There will be opportunities to dance and/or sing in group numbers too, so if you are not interested in singing a solo, but would like to be a part of the ensemble, come to auditions! If you aren't sure what to sing, contact Director Erin Smith or just come to auditions to get ideas. Anyone who cannot make the audition date, contact Erin for an alternate time: erinnpsmith@gmail.com, 670-5153

The RFA is always looking for new talent so try something new. Characters Welcome! For more information, visit www.rangeleyarts.org or call 207-864-5000.