Open auditions for Sweeney Todd in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold Open Auditions for the RFA Summer Musical “Sweeney Todd” on Sunday, March 29, beginning at 2 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. The Auditions are open to those entering 9th grade through adults.

Performances will take place July 4, 6, 7, at 7 p.m., and July 5 at 4 p.m. Sweeney Todd rehearsals will run from April 5 through July 2. Rehearsals will be 2 nights a week through April and May, and 3 times a week in June, and every night of performance week.

“One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life... Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror.” -StageAgent.com

The audition process includes everyone learning and then singing an excerpt from the opening song, “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd.” Those auditioning for principal roles should prepare one of the song selections listed in the character descriptions and a monologue from the show, all of which can be found by visiting rangeleyarts.org and clicking on the “Get Involved” button at the top of the page. These will be performed in a closed audition with the Production Team. Call-backs will occur, if necessary, on Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. The Production Team includes Co-Directors Erin Smith and Timothy Straub, Music Director Sue Downes-Borko and Producers Valerie Zapolsky and Millie Hoekstra.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.