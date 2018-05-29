Open house for David Clinard exhibit at SugarWood Gallery is June 1

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery “Artist of the Month” David Clinard will be feted at an open house reception on Friday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

A photographer utilizing a digital Canon SX50HS, Clinard is a retired respiratory therapist that lives in Oakland. He now runs Simple Wonder, a small photography business.

"From the time I was just a twelve year old kid taking black and white photos with a Brownie box camera for 4-H projects I can't recall any time I've not loved seeing the world through the lens of a camera," Clinard said. "I love emphasizing the simple beauty of nature that, in our hurried life, we often pass by unnoticed."

To see more of Clinard’s work, please click here. His photos will remain on exhibit through June and are available for purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.