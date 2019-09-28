Open house tour, try-it-yourself art demos

FARMINGTON - Any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4, 5 and 6, expect to be surprised and delighted by the abstract art of 173 Mosher Hill Road. Paintings large and small; hand-knit heirloom quality Christmas Stockings, mittens and hats; paper sculpture houses; the 2020 Homage to a Calendar; gift tags and artist journals are among the studio offerings.

Head straight to the studio for a shot at mono prints or collage, or start with a tour of the house, featured in Down East Magazine, February 2016.

For more information contact Artists in Residence Meredith and Judy at 610-772-6950 or twoimaginestudios@gmail.com