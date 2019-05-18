Open mic comedy at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater

RUMFORD - There’s an opportunity to participate in, or watch an “Open Mic” specially set for Stand-up Comedy Friday May 24 at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show starting at 8 p.m. Local funny people are signed up to share some laughs with family, friends, and neighbors, also, the public is welcome to attend the show The show is hosted by Scot Grassette who says, “It’s open mic, so we never know what kind of material the comics will bring. Most is similar to comedy you will find on late night TV, because of that we keep it to age 18 +.”

Maine based comedian Dawn Hartill shares her knowledge of performing, and stand-up comedy with comedy classes in Lewiston. She is bringing several of her students to get up on stage and exercise the things they’ve learned. They include; Nate Hamlyn, Amanda Kinsey, John Lisnik, Jr. Anita Alef, and Ivy Moser. Also, local special guests signed up are, Holly Theriault, Julie Byron, Fred Dearnly, and adult comedy magic of Dennis Labbe. There may also be several special guests who show up, you just never know.

A cash only pub menu and cash bar will be available at 4:30 pm when the doors open, for seating and social, show is at 8 p.m. Enter at the right side of the building to the upper back lot to the Mystic Theater door. Contact Grassette FMI 207-369-0129.