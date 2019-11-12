Open mic poetry at Twice Sold Tales

FARMINGTON - A new series held at Twice Sold Tales will bring novice and seasoned poets together for a night of open mic sharing; the event will be monthly beginning Friday, Nov. 15.

In collaboration with local published poet Audrey Gidman, Twice Sold Tales wanted to offer a unique evening activity that wasn't found elsewhere in town. Gidman is a local poet and maker who received her BFA from the University of Maine at Farmington. Her work can be found in Slippery Elm, Confrontation, The Rush and elsewhere. She is the 2018 recipient of the Elyse Wolf Poetry Prize.

Twice Sold Tales will stay open late, with the open mic running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will provide refreshments as well as the regular spread of cookies, turnovers and other sweets from Orange Cat Cafe. Fresh coffee and hot tea will be available.

The Poetry Open Mic Series will take place on the following dates from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Nov. 15, Dec. 20, Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 20 and April 17. To keep up to date with events and happenings at Twice Sold Tales follow them on Facebook by clicking here.