Opening reception for Janice Norton at Farmington Public Library is Aug. 23

FARMINGTON - Janice Norton will be exhibiting landscapes, still life, florals and animals, with some originals as well archival prints, at the Farmington Public Library beginning on Aug. 23. An opening reception will be held that Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Norton began creating art in 2003, after a 34-year hiatus.

"I started doing portraits of adults, children and animals, then went on doing work based on my surroundings here in Fayette," Norton said.

Light refreshments will be served. The show will continue through Oct. 23. This event is free and open to the public.

The Art Exhibit Fundraiser is directed at raising funds, providing a venue for artists to display their works, and adding the visual dimension of art to the Library. Each artist donates a piece of their art to the Library to be raffled off at the end of the two-month period. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the library through the duration of the show.