Opportunities for artists, photographers with summer shows

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has announced a call to artists for two different juried shows with cash prizes: Art in August: an outdoor Art and Crafts Show and Sale, and The Western Mountain Photography Show: a juried competition and exhibit.

The RFA’s 38th annual “Art in August” will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the legendary Rangeley Lakes Region on Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an established and well attended open-air exhibit & sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by May 31.

The 3rd annual “Western Mountain Photography Show” will be held in the banquet room of the historic Rangeley Inn & Tavern on Sept. 14-15. Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories in this year’s theme: TIME. The Juried Exhibit will be open to the public on Friday from 7-9 p.m. and also all day Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a catered Awards Ceremony where winners will be announced and prizes awarded. The deadline for digital submissions is July 20.

For complete information and application forms on both of these opportunities, please call 207-864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Artists” tab at the top of the page. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.