Opus One Big Band to perform at Mt. Blue Campus Jan. 22

FARMINGTON - The return of winter’s cold winds got you down? Enjoy an afternoon with the hot sounds of the Opus One Big Band as they warm up Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus for a memorable afternoon of music.

The Opus One Big Band will perform a concert to benefit the Mt. Blue Regional School District music program on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. The evening will include performances by Mt. Blue High School and Mt. Blue Middle School jazz ensembles.

Featured will be music department musicians Karen Beacham, Krista Lyman, Steven Muise, and Adrian St.Pierre. Following the concert will be dessert in the food court with music provided by the Franklin County Fiddlers. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

The Opus One Big Band is comprised of professional Maine musicians who support Maine music programs by performing benefit concerts throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The band has been playing for more than 20 years and has performed for church concert series, music booster fundraisers, and other charitable events. The band is currently under the direction of Dale Perkins and includes music educators and performers from across Maine. The Mt. Blue concert will feature big band and jazz music by artists such as Gordon Goodwin, Frank Mantooth, Sammy Nestico and Count Basie.

There’s not a whole lot of room for a dance floor, but it’s ok to dance in the aisles. Come on and warm up with great music on Jan. 22!