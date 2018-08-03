Original play to be staged in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is presenting a World Premiere Play entitled “Self-Storage: The Contents of our Lives,” Aug. 17 to 20 at 7 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley. “Self-Storage” is a dark comedy about human quirks and the life choices that lead us to collect and store too much stuff. The play is made possible by a generous grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, and sponsored locally by Dead River Company and Mark Beauregard, Inc.

The play was written by the “Lakeside Playwrights,” a volunteer group of writers working on the project, which includes Janice Adler, Elyse Andrews, Mary Ellen Simon, Carolyn Smith, Tim Straub, and Valerie Zapolsky.

The Cast includes Carolyn Smith, Les Hoekstra, Dennis O’Neil, Tim Straub, Marie Hyfield, Amanda Brochu, Anna Mather, Fletcher DellaValle, Noah Bonnell and Adrian Heatley. The play is directed by Anne Crump and is produced by Valerie Zapolsky.

Crump states: “Bringing a new play to the Rangeley stage is exciting and challenging. This locally written play will definitely entertain all who come. We are also excited that it was made possible by a grant from the King Foundation.”

Reserved Seats are on sale now at rangeleyarts.org – Adults: $18, First-Night: (Aug. 17) $15, Youth: (18 and under) $10. Tickets will also be available at the door.