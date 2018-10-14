Outdoor enthusiast book talk at WFPL

WILTON - On Thursday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Wilton Free Public Library will host local author and outdoor enthusiast, Doug Dunlap, as he speaks about his latest book, Farmington-Wilton Area Walking Trails in the Foothills of the Western Mountains of Maine.

The talk will focus on his experiences in the local outdoors and specifics of where to get out and enjoy a walk in Wilton and Farmington. The talk will also feature photographic slides of recent adventures.

Doug is a Registered Maine Guide, and has been hiking trails in Northern New England for over 45 years. He lives in Farmington with his family on an old farm with a view of the mountains. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the library: 645-4831 or director@wilton-free.lib.me.us