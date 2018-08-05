Outdoor Heritage Museum opens new exhibit Aug. 5

RANGELEY - On Sunday August 5, the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will open a unique new exhibit sharing a common, although lesser known genre of art by two exceptional artists. Rangeley au Naturel...the Nude Studies of John Swan & Herb Welch will share a lesser known genre of art by these two exceptional artists from different periods that also share deep Rangeley roots.

Famed artist John Swan has compiled an exceptional portfolio of interesting nude studies in outdoor environs and the museum has uncovered an intriguing collection of Welch’s sketches done while an art student in Paris and New York. The exhibition will also share a sculpture and some oil paintings done by Welch that few have seen in over 80 years! The legendary guide, angler, fly-caster, taxidermist and artist Herb Welch (1879-1960) was a true “Renaissance Man” and made his home just a mile from the Outdoor Heritage Museum. His various types of artwork now adorns the walls of the museum and those of collectors from across the U.S.

The 19th and early 20th Century, Rangeley inspired paintings of contemporary artist John Swan exquisitely capture what the region was like in Welch’s day. Swan’s paintings are highly sought after by collectors from around the globe and, like Welch, Swan fell in love with the region at first sight.

“I began coming to my grandfather’s camp on Kennebago Lake before I can remember, and Herb regularly guided for him," shared Swan.

As a boy, Swan recalls his grandfather taking him to meet the famous Welch at his Haines Landing shop.

“I was very young, but clearly recall Herb’s larger-than-life personality and his kindness to me when I visited with my granddad. He was such a multi-talented and accomplished artist and sportsman, just a true legend and to now be featured alongside him in an art exhibition is a real honor for me," added Swan.

He now spends his summers fishing and painting at his family’s longtime camp, which is one of the earliest constructed at Kennebago.

Although art has always been an integral part of the Oquossoc museum’s exhibits, this new exhibition is clearly “new territory” for the regional archive that has become one of Franklin County’s more popular attractions.

“We are delighted to be able share this unique exhibition featuring two highly accomplished artists from different eras," shared Historical Society Executive Director, Bill Pierce. “They are both well known for their Rangeley inspired work, but not so much for their anatomical studies and we hope it will attract art lovers from all over New England," added Pierce.

Rangeley au Naturel will be offered through the museum’s closing for the 2018 season on October 16th.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley to help preserve and share the region’s iconic history. The Society’s programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and heritage through the dedication of its volunteers and the generosity of its members, without state or local tax-payer support. For more information, please log on to: http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 864-3091.