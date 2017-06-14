PACC offers the music of Danny Taylor and friends

PHILLIPS - Danny Taylor and his band, Taylor Made Music – with fellow musicians Doug Mathieu and Dona Whittemore – return to the Phillips Area Community Center on Friday, June 23.

Danny and his friends, all of whom have played both locally and around the country, offer a lively medley of classic country and rock, music that will set your feet to dancing.

The music begins at 7, with admission $10 for adults, $5 for students. Refreshments will be available.