PACC pie sale Nov. 21

PHILLIPS - Phillips Area Community Center's Annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale is back. With Thanksgiving dinner right around the corner, it's time to pre-order a homemade pie.

Just call Winona Davenport, 639-4296; Sandra Curtis, 639-5304; or Pam Matthews, 639-2630 to request your favorite. Or visit the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 to pick one up.

Pies are sold for $14 or $16 depending on size and type. Each will be packed in a pretty pink bakery box. Come prepared to shop because there may also be other desserts or homemade breads for sale, as well.

One of the Phillips Area Community Center's biggest fundraisers, the Pie Sale is also one of the community's favorites. Funds raised this year are dedicated to repair and renovation of the "band doors" on the stage end of the building.

Thank you in advance from PACC's Board of Directors for your continued support.