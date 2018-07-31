Pamela Jo Ellis to exhibit new work on Aug. 4

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts and the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery will be hosting an opening reception for Pamela Jo Ellis: Works on Paper, on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and cash bar (beer/wine). The Gallery is located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater on Main Street in Rangeley. The exhibit continues through September 15; the reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

Ellis is an award-winning local artist working in watercolor, pastel and gouache for over 40 years. Her traditional imagery includes small-scale, highly detailed images of local scenery in all seasons as well as realistic figure work of children being children under the summer sun. Ellis is also a life-long dancer and dance instructor, and as such is a student of the human figure in movement.

This exhibit will premiere many recent works including experimental pieces of more immediacy which combine her interests in allegorical figures and in depicting flowing movement with influences including Maxfield Parrish, Tiepolo, and the firm belief that there is more to this physical world than what appears to the eye. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as when the theater is open for events. Her complete works can be seen at www.pjellisart.com. FMI about the RFA and their programs and events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.