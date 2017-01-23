Part two of Sanders’ Creation Myths exhibit reception at SugarWood Gallery Feb. 3

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery's Artist of the Month Dr. Susan Sanders will present the second in a series of talks about her exhibit at an Open House Reception on Friday, Feb. 3 from 4 – 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Paintings to be exhibited include: The Birth of the Water Dragon, The Birth of the Phoenix, The Birth of the Sun, Elijah at Cherith, Creation and The Magical Hazelwood.

This grouping of whimsical paintings illustrate myths of creation. These images draw on universal symbols which are recognized by all hearts, young and old alike, in every culture. The question of how creation came to be has been, and still is, a great curiosity and mystery, causing intrigue since the beginning of time. Folk and faerie tales give us enchanting clues; these images portray such tales as these. The public is invited to join in wonder and imagination with these images of Creation.

Sanders does not consider herself an artist but rather uses artistic mediums to express herself. SugarWood has scheduled a three month changing exhibit with Sanders that incorporates an explanation of the “how” and “why.” This is the second of three different exhibits and talks. A lecture style talk will take place at 6 p.m. after visitors have had an opportunity to view the exhibit.

Sanders is a clinical psychologist with an expressive arts practice in Phillips. Her undergraduate degree is in sociology with a double minor in art and anthropology from Seattle Pacific University. She went on to earn a master’s in counseling with an emphasis on expressive arts therapy and dream analysis from Seattle University. Her doctorate is from the University of Washington where she completed the requirements for the degree with an anthropological study of interpersonal trauma. Years of curiosity, study and questioning led her to an interest in Jungian theories and depth psychology, which provides a framework for her present artistic expressions.

She has termed her method as Emerging Imagery, which describes her technique. Beginning with a messy background of colors and forms, she paints the images as they emerge, much like seeing images in the clouds or in grains of wood. These images seem to beckon stories, myths, in and of themselves. Imaginative, naïve, and filled with symbolism, these mythological images have become delightful for many, and are joyfully shared

To see more of Susy’s work visit https://morningbridgecenter.com; https://susysandersimages.wordpress.com and http://www.sugarwoodgallery.com/store/manufacturer/susy-sanders.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.