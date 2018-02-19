Pastor Pam Morse book talk focuses on “spiritual but not religious”

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - If "spiritual but not religious" describes you, then you are in good company. You also might enjoy hearing from and conversing with Pamela Morse, our resident pastor who recently completed her doctoral work on this very topic. Join others in the Begin Family Community Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Friday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. for her book talk. The Rev. Dr. Pamela Morse was recently awarded a Doctor of Ministry Degree from Portland Seminary (Oregon) based upon her dissertation, Roots, Routes, and Religion: Playful Pilgrims Following the Way of Jesus.

Pam has spent years observing trends in our American religious landscape. Lately she has tightened her focus to what makes people shy away from organized religion and yet still yearn for a spiritual connection. Since 1990 she and her husband, Earle, have been active in our local Valley community, serving as our resident pastors. They love the outdoors and have enjoyed raising their two sons, Ben and Sam, in this amazing mountain town.