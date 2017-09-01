Patricia O’Donnell reading, book signing at DDG Booksellers on Sept. 7

FARMINGTON - Local author Patricia O’Donnell will be reading from her new book Gods For Sale on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. O'Donnell will also be signing her book.

If anyone stands in contention to the much-spouted but misinformed idiom “those who can, do; those who can’t, teach,” it is O’Donnell. A brilliant professor of Fiction Writing, among other topics, at the University of Maine at Farmington (where she also directs BFA program in Creative Writing), O’Donnell is also a celebrated author. Her latest work a collection of short fiction, Gods for Sale, won the 2016 Serena McDonald Kennedy fiction contest, and has been just published by Snake Nation Press.

Misty Urban, author of A Lesson in Manners, writes: "The stories in Gods for Sale are subtle and deep. In just a few strokes, characters spring from the page, vibrantly real and wholly alive in their ambitions and grudges, their passions and yearnings, their failures and disappointments. The elegant, rhythmic prose beautifully orchestrates the building tension as these stories unfold in every direction, the characters' histories, choices, and lost loves rising to the surface of a current dilemma, forcing each of these varied people to a final realization that feels, in every case, inevitable, surprising, dangerous, and right. Drenched with haunting imagery and unforgettable moments, these supremely accomplished stories peer with exquisite, relentless insight into that human territory which every reader will recognize: the quiet, profoundly bewildering landscape of the heart."

Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, Agni Review, The North American Review, Prairie Schooner, The American Literary Review, and other journals and anthologies. Her novel, Necessary Places, was published in 2012 by Cadent Publishing (now part of Tilbury House). Her memoir, Waiting to Begin, was published in August 2016 by Bottom Dog Press. In addition, her collection of short fiction, Gods for Sale, won the Serena McDonald Kennedy Fiction Award for 2016, and was published by Snake Nation Press.University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Currently, she lives in Wilton, Maine and directs the BFA Program in Creative Writing at the University of Maine at Farmington.

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, Farmington, Me 04938 at 778-3454, or by email at info@ddgbooks.com.