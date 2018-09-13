Paul Doiron to hold book talk, signing at Carrabassett Valley Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Author Paul Doiron will be at the Begin Family Community Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. to discuss his newest book.

The ninth book in the Mike Bowditch series, Stay Hidden, was published recently. A supposed hunting accident becomes a dangerously complicated murder investigation in this intricately-plotted new thriller featuring Maine Game Warden Mike Bowditch.

Doiron is Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine before stepping down to write full time. A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English, and he holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College. He is also a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife Kristen Lindquist.

Join us for a book talk and signing, refreshments and an opportunity to meet the author Sept. 22.