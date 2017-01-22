Paulie Heath concert Feb. 5

EAST WILTON - The East Wilton Union Church is hosting a concert by Paulie Heath on Feb. 5 in the morning service at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome!

Heath learned to play piano and started singing publicly in churches with her three siblings at age 10. She studied music in college and has been singing ever since.

She travels overseas, sharing a message of hope through music and speaking. She sings in concert and leads worship at women's conferences at home and abroad. Heath lives in New England with her husband, Michael.

The church is located at 1306 Main Street in East Wilton. Come join us for a morning of word and song as we praise the Lord together. FMI call 578-0687.