Peter and Will Anderson to perform at North Church

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series will present Peter and Will Anderson on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a Pie Social and jam session.

Washington, DC natives and identical twins Peter and Will Anderson are known for their exciting renditions of American Songbook gems, infectious swing and blues, Brazilian Bossa Novas, and fresh original music. Along with their guitarist Alex Wintz, the Andersons will lead a program drawing from the songbooks of their favorite composers including Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, and Cole Porter.

Since moving to New York City to attend Juilliard, Peter and Will have performed with the Jimmy Heath Big Band, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Village Vanguard Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Kenny Barron, Bob Wilber, Albert “Tootie” Heath, and have been featured live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion. They have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Sarasota Florida Jazz Festival, Seattle’s Triple Door, Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, DC’s Blues Alley, and Arizona Music Festival. Their ensemble has performed in over 35 U.S. States, toured Japan, and featured four times in NYC’s famed “Highlights in Jazz” series, alongside Lou Donaldson, Ken Peplowski, and Warren Vache.

Peter and Will’s debut release from 2012, Correspondence, features Kenny Barron and was listed in Vanity Fair magazine alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz.” The Washington Post called their music, “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz tunes.” Their newest album, Deja Vu, features Albert “Tootie” Heath and was called “a burner that reveals the band’s cohesiveness and spirit” by Jazz Times. Peter and Will endorse D’Addario woodwind products and Selmer saxophones.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.