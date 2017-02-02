Phillip B. Williams receives the 2017 Kate Tufts Discovery Award

FARMINGTON — Alice James Books is pleased to announce that Phillip B. Williams has won the 2017 Kate Tufts Discovery Award for his book, Thief in the Interior. The Kate Tufts Discovery Award is presented annually by Claremont Graduate University for a first book by a poet of genuine promise. Thief in the Interior was published by Alice James Books in January 2016.

Thief in the Interior investigates the dangers of desire, balancing narratives of addiction, murders, and hate crimes with passionate, uncompromising depth. Formal poems entrenched in urban landscapes crack open dialogues of racism and homophobia rampant in our culture. Multitudinous voices explore one's ability to harm and be harmed, which uniquely juxtaposes the capacity to revel in both experiences.

Phillip B. Williams has authored two chapbooks: Bruised Gospels (Arts in Bloom Inc.) and Burn (YesYes Books). A Cave Canem graduate, he received scholarships from Bread Loaf Writers Conference and a Ruth Lilly Fellowship. His work appeared or is forthcoming in Callaloo, Poetry, the Southern Review, West Branch, and others. Phillip received his MFA in Writing as a Chancellor's Graduate Fellow at the Washington University in St. Louis. He is the poetry editor of Vinyl Poetry.

The Tufts poetry awards—based at Claremont Graduate University and given for poetry volumes published in the preceding year—are not only two of the most prestigious prizes a contemporary poet can receive, they also come with hefty purses: $100,000 for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and $10,000 for the Kate Tufts Discovery Award. This makes the Kingsley Tufts award the world’s largest monetary prize for a single collection of poetry. And for most poets who have just published their first collection of verse, $10,000 should keep the pen scribbling.

Alice James Books has been publishing poetry since 1973. The mission of AJB is to seek out and publish the best contemporary poetry by both established and emerging poets with an emphasis on supporting women writers. AJB is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.