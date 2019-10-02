Phillips artist to exhibit at Lander University

GREENWOOD, S.C. - Susy Sanders, PhD, a Maine Jungian Psychologist and Artist, will be showing her Emerging Image paintings at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina from Oct. 10 to Nov. 13.

Emerging Image Painting is a form of active imagination, a conduit for bringing the unconscious into consciousness. Beginning with a richly layered background of colors and forms, the images that emerge from cloud-like beginnings and are fully unplanned. They continue to reveal themselves throughout the painting process, as in a wordless dialogue. Much like a waking dream, these images then present opportunity for reflection, interpretation, and further dialogue. These images seem to beckon stories, myths, in and of themselves. Imaginative, naïve, and filled with symbolism, these mythological images have become delightful for many, and are joyfully shared.

Sanders is a clinical psychologist with an expressive arts practice in Phillips, in the Western Mountains of Maine. Her undergraduate degree is in sociology with a double minor in art and anthropology from Seattle Pacific University. She went on to earn a Masters of Arts in Counseling with an emphasis on spiritual trauma, expressive arts therapy and dream analysis from Seattle University. Her doctorate is from the University of Washington where she completed the requirements for the degree with an anthropological study of interpersonal trauma. Years of curiosity, study and questioning led her to an interest in Jungian theories and depth psychology, which provides a framework for her present artistic expressions.

Sanders has exhibited in both Maine and in her original home of Washington State, showing her Emerging Image paintings, Madonna paintings, and wearable art clothing created from her own hand-spun yarns and weaving. She also exhibited multi-media collage work focused on obscure scriptures from ancient Hebrew texts. Recently Susy was the featured artist in an international depth psychology journal. To see more of Susy’s work visit morningbridgecenter.com or susysandersemergingimages.wordpress.com.