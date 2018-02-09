Photography exhibit at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library through February

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - A wine and cheese reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 24 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the photography of Joe Gambino. The exhibit will run all month.

After living for 15 years in the Boston area, Gambino fulfilled a dream to settle in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain. Growing up in Bangor, he knew even at a young age that he had a strong connection to the Carrabassett Valley area. So two years ago, he left a full-time job doing surgical recovery of organs and tissue for transplant and moved to the valley.

The quality of life and the opportunity to follow his passion for photography made it a very simple decision. Often he can be found in the woods or on the road, shooting wildlife and landscapes. When he is not working, he is taking advantage of everything the area has to offer year round, either on the slopes or spending time on Flagstaff Lake.