Photography exhibit opening reception with Michael Burd is Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - Photographer Michael Burd takes delight in the surprise of every discovery, and in the weaving of the tale to be visually re-told. Everyday objects, the subtle grandeur of nature, the quirkiness of a visual irony, the elegance of decay and bearing witness to the humanity and humility of people living their lives, are only a few of the subjects that capture Burd's imagination. His photographs resonate with a reverence for home and a passion for curiosity and wonder.

An opening reception for a photography exhibit by Michael Burd will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Mainer by birth and by choice, Burd makes his home in Industry with his wife Cindy. As a professional bassist he adds to his diverse life by contributing to performances and projects with artists such as David Mallett and Noel Paul Stookey. He is also Franklin County Adult Education's Technology Instructor and gleefully shepherds the Merry Plinksters Ukulele Ensemble from one hometown stage to the next.

Light refreshments will be served. The show will continue through January. Free and open to the public

The Farmington Public Library Art Exhibit Fundraiser is directed at raising funds, providing a venue for artists to display their works, and adding the visual dimension of art to the Library. Each artist donates a piece of their art to the Library to be raffled off at the end of the two-month period. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the library through the duration of the show.