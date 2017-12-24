Photography raffle hosted by FPL

FARMINGTON - Farmington Public Library is featuring works by photographers Leon Gin and Derek Hayes during Jan. and Feb. Leon Gin has been making photographs for almost thirty years.

Gin said, "..his interest has always been nature, wildlife, travel photography." He goes on to say he is an avid birder and bird photographer. Leon said that in his photography, "..he tries to focus on the interesting details in a scene, and likes to focus on motion, patterns, color and unique compositions." Gin also added,.. " depicting the subject in the best light is the key in photography... so his goal is always to find the 'right' light."

Hayes said his first camera was a Nikon N90 which he dragged across Nepal shortly after college graduation in 2000. From that point on, he was hooked on making pictures of people, places and special moments in time. Hayes quotes the words of Robert Capa, "if your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough". Derek said, ".. he strives to move closer in his work, in search of images that illuminate a point in time when words are not equal to the task."

Each photographer is donating a piece to be raffled by the Library at the end of Feb. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for ten. Winners will be notified by phone.

A meet and greet the photographers will take place at the Farmington Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.