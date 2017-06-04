Pig roast and barn dance to benefit Norlands Living History Center

Livermore - A pig roast and barn dance will be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center (Norlands) in Livermore as part of Rally for Norlands, a two-day benefit event featuring the largest Civil War Reenactment in Maine. Join in for the pig roast, the barn dance and/or the entire event.

The pig roast begins at 5 p.m. and includes BBQ pulled pork, cornbread, baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni salad, rhubarb apple crisp and rhubarb lemonade. Valley View Farm of Auburn, Maine, is providing the ingredients and the pig and preparing it onsite. It’s best to purchase tickets for the pig roast in advance. Only a few tickets will be available the day of the event. $12 per person; $8 ages 12 and under. Visit www.norlands.org/6th-rally-for-norlands.html or call 207-897-4366 to purchase tickets for the pig roast.

At 6 p.m. join Union and Confederate Civil War reenactors as they dance in hoop skirts and Civil War military uniforms. No costume is required. Come as you are. Live music is provided by The Racket Factory of Central Maine. The Racket Factory has more than a century of combined experience producing the finest reels, jigs, waltzes, hambos and polkas. Using only fiddles, guitar, banjo, bass and a five-string racket, it’s all locally made music, no outsourcing! The Racket Factory members are Hank Washburn, Eric Johnson, Margaret Cox, Mark Rains and Cynthia Phinney.

Dancers of all abilities are welcome! Or, come early, at 4 p.m. for some dance lessons in the easy and fun country folk style. The emphasis is on fun in a family-friendly community atmosphere. A caller teaches each dance before it is done to the music. The dance patterns are repeated often and the caller continues calling the steps during the course of the dance. This type of country dancing dates back to the 17th-century England and came to North America during colonial times.

The barn dance is free with the purchase of a ticket to the Pig Roast or admission to the Civil War Reenactment event. Otherwise, a $5 donation is suggested. Visit www.norlands.org/6th-rally-for-norlands.html for more information about the two day living history event and to purchase tickets.

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore is a nonprofit museum dedicated to preserving the heritage and traditions of rural life in Maine’s past, celebrating the achievements of Livermore’s Washburn family, and using living history methods to make values, issues and activities of the past relevant to present and future generations.

Norlands is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. FMI: call 207-897-4366, email norlands@norlands.org or visit www.norlands.org.