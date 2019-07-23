Poet Hugh Ogden honored at 13th annual Memorial Evening of Poetry

RANGELEY - On Sunday, August 4, lovers of poetry will gather at 6 p.m. in Rangeley at the Ecopelagicon nature store, 7 Pond Street, to honor poet Hugh Ogden, formerly of Poets’ Island, Rangeley (1937-2006). Doug Rawlings of Chesterville will be the featured poet at the 13th annual Hugh Ogden Memorial Evening of Poetry. Sponsored by Ecopelagicon, the event is free to all. Light refreshments will be served.

Members of the Ogden family will begin the evening by reading poems written by their father. Community members are invited to read a poem of Hugh’s or one of their own that attends to what meant so much to Hugh: the beauty and mystery of the world, especially Rangeley, and peace among all living things. A sign-up sheet will be available just before the start of the evening, since time will be limited.

Doug Rawlings of Chesterville will be our featured poet this year. If you were with us in 2018, you met Doug and received postcards of two of his poems. Author of two books of poetry—Orion Rising and A G.I. In America, Doug teaches a course in Peace Studies at the University of Maine at Farmington. A veteran of the Viet Nam War, he was sent to Viet Nam on July 2, 1969, where he joined the 7/15th Artillery, attached to the 173rd Airborne at LZ Uplift and then Fire Base Two Bits in the Central Highlands. He left Viet Nam on August 9, 1970. Fifteen years later, he and four others in Maine founded Veterans for Peace, an organization that now has over 6,000 US and international members. Using veterans’ poetry, he leads weekly discussions in the Psychiatric Ward of Togus Veterans Administration Hospital. He also teaches Viet Nam-related courses for GoldLEAF, the elder college in Farmington, and he has led book discussions for the Maine Humanities Council. Doug and his wife, Judy, have two children and three grandchildren.

Love of Maine’s natural world as well as work for peace and social justice link Doug Rawlings and Hugh Ogden; please join us to celebrate their poetry. For more information, contact Peggy at 864-3421 (myocomATgmu.edu) or Linda Dexter at 864-2771, and visit http://ecopelagicon.com and http://hughogden.com and http://margaretyocom.com/poetry