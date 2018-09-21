Poet Laureate coming to Wilton Free Public Library

WILTON - Wilton Free Public Library will host Poet Laureate of Portland, Linda Aldrich, Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Aldrich will read from her collections of poetry, and answer questions from the audience.

Aldrich, who became Portland’s sixth Poet Laureate this summer, is on a mission to help promote poetry and seek new audiences for the art form, and to engage the community with poetry. She believes “it is exciting to think that rather than dying out, poetry is having somewhat of a resurgence. I would like to bring poetry more into the lives of people who live here, no matter who they are.”

In addition to two books, her poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. Her poem “Woman-without-Arms” won the Emily Dickenson Award 2000 from Universities West Press, and her Mary Byer poem sequence was a recent finalist for the Dana Award in Poetry.

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. More information on Aldrich can be found at lindaaldrichpoetry.com.